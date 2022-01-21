Mechanics in Salinas claim they’re being harassed by property owner

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Mechanics who have their auto shops along Chinatown said they were given verbal notice to vacate the building on Bridge Street by January 31.

An immigration attorney is now involved because some tenants says the property owner has been harassing them to move before their deadline and hanging people's immigration status over them in some cases.

Attorney Blanca Zarazua visited auto shops on Friday to talk to workers.

The wife of a Mechanic, who we are only identifying as Margarita, said that nothing was ever presented to people in writing.

KION checked with the Monterey County assessor's office and there is no property owner listed for 9 Bridge Street.

KION's Veronica Macias is reaching out to mechanics who are concerned and will have the full report tonight on KION Newschannel 5/46.