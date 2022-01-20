Russia and China block new UN sanctions on 5 North Koreans

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia and China have blocked the U.N. Security Council from imposing sanctions on five North Korean officials in response to Pyongyang’s recent ballistic missile tests. The United States, which sought to impose penalties over their roles in the country’s missile program, said failure to approve the sanctions gave North Korea a “blank check.” The U.S. also failed to get the council to approve a brief press statement at an emergency council meeting Thursday recalling that such launches violate council resolutions, and strongly urging Pyongyang to comply with its council obligations and engage in dialogue. Diplomats said China opposed a statement.