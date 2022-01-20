Netflix shares slide 17% on weak subscriber outlook

By Frank Pallotta, CNN Business

Netflix‘s stock fell 17% in after hours trading due to a bad outlook for its future growth.

Netflix now has 221.8 million subscribers globally. It added 8.2 million subscribers in the fourth quarter of 2021, the company reported on Thursday.

That number slightly missed the streaming service’s own expectations, which had the streamer adding 8.5 million subscribers.

However, the big news was that the company also forecast that it would have 224.3 million subscribers for the next quarter. That’s only a growth of 2.5 million, which is disappointing and less than what what analysts were expecting for the first quarter.

Netflix’s fourth quarter profit was $607 million, up from $542 million in the year-earlier quarter. Revenue jumped 16%, to $7.7 billion.

