3 countries investigate Morocco attacker who killed tourist

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — A Moroccan judge has ordered a man suspected of fatally stabbing an elderly French tourist and injuring a Belgian visitor in southern Morocco to undergo psychiatric evaluation. Meanwhile anti-terror investigators in Morocco, France and Belgium are investigating the suspect’s possible links to terrorism. Police arrested a 31-year-old man on Saturday in the city of Algadir. He is suspected of killing a 78-year-old French woman in the town of Tiznit and injuring a Belgian woman in a knife attack in Algadir, a popular destination for foreign tourists.