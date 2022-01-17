Hong Kong arrests 2 ex-air crew for breaking COVID-19 rules

By ZEN SOO

Associated Press

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police have arrested two former flight attendants for allegedly leaving their homes when they should have been in isolation for possible coronavirus infections, which were later confirmed. The government said the two who arrived from the U.S in late December “conducted unnecessary activities” while in medical surveillance. While the statement did not name their employer, the arrests came after Cathay Pacific said it had fired two crew members for breaching coronavirus protocols. If convicted, they could face up to 6 months imprisonment. Hong Kong has been grappling with an outbreak traced to Cathay Pacific crew members who dined at bars and restaurants across the city.