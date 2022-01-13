In shadow of pandemic, Danish queen marks 50 years on throne

By JAN M. OLSEN

Associated Press

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s popular monarch Queen Margrethe is marking 50 years on the throne with low-key events. The public celebrations for Friday’s anniversary have been delayed until September due to the pandemic. The 81-year-old will, however, lay flowers on the grave of her parents at Roskilde cathedral, west of Copenhagen, where Danish royals have been buried since 1559. Earlier in the day, she will meet with the government and attend a reception at Parliament. Margrethe is popular and says she has brushed off the idea of abdicating in favor of her son. A 2014 poll showed that more than 80% of Danes support the monarchy.