January 6 committee asks McCarthy to voluntarily provide information to probe

The House select committee investigating the January 6 riot is asking Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, to voluntarily provide information to the panel, a major development in the sweeping investigation, according to a new letter released Wednesday.

The request marks a significant development in the ongoing investigation as the committee is now seeking cooperation from the top Republican in the House.

“We also must learn about how the President’s plans for January 6th came together, and all the other ways he attempted to alter the results of the election,” wrote committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, a Democrat from Mississippi. “For example, in advance of January 6th, you reportedly explained to Mark Meadows and the former President that objections to the certification of the electoral votes on January 6th ‘was doomed to fail.’ “

