Seaside closes City Hall after several employees test positive for COVID-19

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV) Seaside closed City Hall, Oldemeyer Center, Patullo Swim Center, and the Youth, Education and Resource Center (Teen Center) after an increase in COVID-19 cases in Monterey County.

"We can confirm that we have confirmed cases in several departments and we wanted to isolate the spread of the disease to the extent feasible," the city said.

City Hall will temporarily limit in-person services, starting Jan. 10. The customer service window will be open, but residents and businesses are encouraged to make use of the City’s online services and tools during this period by visiting this webpage.

Seaside's next City Council meeting on Jan. 20 will be held virtually here.