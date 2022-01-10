San Martin man dies in hit-and-run

SAN MARTIN, Calif. (KION-TV) According to California Highway Patrol, a driver in a Honda Civic going north on Monterey Street hit and killed a 39-year-old man in San Martin.

The victim was a resident of San Martin who was walking on the east side of Monterey Street when the driver veered into the shoulder. The man died from the injuries and was found by another driver who stopped to call 9-1-1.

While investigating, CHP found the side-view mirror of a 2016 to 2019 Honda Civic which they believe fell off when it hit the man.

Anyone with any information can call Hollister-Gilroy CHP office at (408) 848-2324 and ask to speak with Officer A. Uribe or Officer M. Ruiz.