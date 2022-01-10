Robert Durst, convicted murderer and subject of HBO’s ‘The Jinx,’ has died

By Paul Vercammen and Faith Karimi, CNN

Robert Durst, the eccentric millionaire who fascinated viewers as the subject of HBO’s documentary series “The Jinx” before being convicted last year of murder, has died in a California prison hospital, long-time attorney Dick DeGuerin tells CNN’s Paul Vercammen. He was 78.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

