10 winners announced for I Love My Librarian award

NEW YORK (AP) — Librarians are loved for more than just the books they recommend. This year’s winners of the I Love My Librarian award were cited for everything from support during the pandemic to participation in community softball. On Monday, the American Library Association announced 10 award recipients. Each receives $5,000, along with a $750 donation to their library. Some 1,300 nominations were submitted by patrons nationwide. ALA President Patty Wong said in a statement that the nation’s librarians continue to empower their patrons, promote inclusion provide essential services for their communities.