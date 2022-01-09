Bob Saget dead at 65

ORLANDO, Fl. (KION) The Orange County, Florida Sheriff's Office has confirmed the death of actor and comedian Bob Saget on Sunday. Saget was 65 years old.

In a tweet, authorities said they responded to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando for reports of an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The Sheriff's Office says Robert Saget was pronounced dead on the scene. Detectives say they found no signs of foul play or drug use.

Saget was in Florida over the weekend on his comedy tour "Bob Saget: I Don't Do Negative Tour."

He is best known for his role as "America's dad" in the TV show "Full House," as well as the host of "America's Funniest Home Videos."