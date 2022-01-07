Price is Right contestant from Carmel shares behind-the-scene on the game show

CARMEL, Calif. (KION-TV) Carmel resident was a contestant on the Price is Right.

Ziona Goren said she grew up watching game shows with her grandmother and also got her daughter into them.

"I didn't realize that she was kind of catching that bug a little bit when she was little, too," Goren shared. "And so she auditions and she gets to invite me."

Goren drove out from Carmel to Los Angeles to audition for the game show, not knowing whether or not she was going to be selected.

"We might win something we hate and got to pay taxes on it. We really don't know," she said.

Goren shared that an exciting part of the experience -- on top of winning $30,000 worth of prizes-- was having people from every chapter of her life calling her after the show aired.

"It's so much fun to connect with all the people that I've loved all along, but lost track with, you know? And this was like, this was like the lightning rod for all of that connection happening."

