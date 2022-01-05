What channel is KCBA FOX 35?

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV) If you have not heard the good news, our parent company New Press-Gazette officially owns FOX 35 on the Central Coast. As we are making this transition, here is where you can find FOX based on your current provider. Thank you for watching KION 5/46 and FOX 35 -- Salinas, Monterey, Santa Cruz.

Provider Channel Over-the-air: 46.2 AT&T: 35 Charter Channel: 4 Direct TV: 47 Dish TV: 35 Suddenlink: 3 Xfinity: 3 and 702