CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) Seal Rock Broadcasting is now the owner of the CW affiliate on the Central Coast. As we are making this transition, here is where you can find CW based programming on your current provider. Thank you for watching KION 5/46 and CW -- Salinas, Monterey, Santa Cruz.



Provider Channel Over-the-air: 35.1 AT&T: 14 / 1014 Charter Channel: 3 Suddenlink: 4 Xfinity: 14