Vegas testing site moving to larger location due to demand

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Metro Las Vegas’ largest COVID-19 testing site is moving to a larger location because of increased demand due to the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant during the winter holidays. Officials said the drive-thru site at Paradise Campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas will open Sunday at Sam Boyd Stadium, an event venue east of Harry Reid International Airport. Wednesday will be the last day of operation for the UNLV site where recent large numbers of people seeking tests caused traffic backups and long waits. The new site will be open Sunday through Thursday, 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.