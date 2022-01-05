This key jobs report for December just dwarfed expectations

By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business

The ADP Employment Report was doubly as strong as expected in December.

Economists had predicted 400,000 private sector jobs were added last month, but the report came in at a whopping 807,000.

The ADP report isn’t correlated to the government’s official jobs tally, which is due on Friday, but it seen as a bellwether for how the labor market is doing.

This is a developing story. It will be updated

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.