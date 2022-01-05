Maple Leafs send Oilers to 11th loss in 13 games, 4-2

TORONTO (AP) — Ilya Mikheyev scored the tiebreaking goal on power play in the third period, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat short-handed Edmonton 4-2, handing the Oilers their 11th loss in 13 games. John Tavares and T.J. Brodie also scored for Toronto, Alexander Kerfoot had a goal and an assist, and William Nylander had two assists to help the Maple Leafs improve to 20-4-1 in their last 25 games. Jack Campbell stopped 28 shots. Leon Draisaitl and Brendan Perlini scored for Edmonton, and Mike Smith had 29 saves. The slumping Oilers finished a winless road trip 0-3-2 to fall to 2-9-2 since a 16-5-0 start. Edmonton was missing captain Connor McDavid, fellow center Derek Ryan and defenseman Tyson Barrie after all three were added to the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols.