Salinas Police arrest passenger after waving a gun at a hit and run victim

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) Salinas Police said they arrested the passenger in the vehicle involved in a hit and run that waved a gun at the victim trying to get information from the driver.

On Sunday at around 2 a.m., Salinas Police said their officers were called to a hit and run on W. Laurel Drive and Monroe Street. The victim reported a silver Toyota sedan sideswiped her car and refused to provide his information, according to the police.

The victim also reported a passenger in the Toyota waved his gun before they fled south on Monroe Street. Police later found the Toyota with no one inside on Tyler Street.

While officers were searching the Toyota, police said another officer pulled over a black Infiniti G35 with six people inside. Turns out, the car had been in the area since the officers were on the scene after the hit and run and they found that three of the occupants were in the silver Toyota that had sideswiped the victim's car, according to police.

The driver was cited and released for the hit and run, the passenger that waved his gun at the victim was arrested on weapon charges, and the third person was cited for curfew violation.