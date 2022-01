SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) Salinas Police Department welcomed their newest member to the team, 2-year-old Belgian Malionis named Ronin.

Ronin is certified in narcotics and firearm detection.

"He will be a great asset to keeping the City safe and the other K9’s are excited to see him hit the streets," Salinas PD said. "If you see him out and about stop and say Hi!"