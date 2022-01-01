“Very rare” birth highlights Central Coast’s list of first babies of 2022

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Multiple newborns have come flying into the new year at hospitals across the Central Coast. One of which was a very rare type of birth in modern health involving Greenfield twins.

Baby Aylin Yolanda Trujillo was born exactly at midnight in 2022, but get this: Her twin brother, Alfredo Antonio Trujillo, was born 15 minutes before in 2021!

Twins Aylin and Alfredo born on different months, days and years from each other! Aylin was born exactly at midnight to start 2022

Natividad staff said the chances of a set of twins being born on different days, months and years is about one in two million!

The Greenfield family expressed shock, with the mother of the twins, Fatima Madrigal, saying "It's crazy to me that they are twins and have different birthdays. I was surprised and happy that she arrived at midnight."

Meanwhile, San Benito County's Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital saw a newborn come in at 12:05 a.m., according to officials there.

Victoria Serna with her unnamed baby girl who was born at 12:05 a.m. at Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital

The unnamed baby girl was born to parents Victoria Serna and Omar Ramirez. Victoria said it's her second child and that the baby came out healthy which was all she could ask for.

When asked what message she wants to give to her new baby girl, Victoria simply replied "I just want her to be happy. Whatever that happiness means for her that's what I want for her."

Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital said a baby was born there around 12:22 a.m. New Year's Day while just ten minutes later, the first newborn at Dominican Hospital was welcomed into the world.

Montage Health said they had multiple babies born after the clock struck midnight.