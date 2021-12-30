Asilomar State Beach closed due to sewage spill

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV) Asilomar State Beach is closed while Monterey County Health Department inspects the water after a sewage spill contaminated the area.

MCHD said that a blocked pipe released around 1,000 gallons of sewage from a manhole onto the asphalt and went into a storm drain nearby.

There is also a rain advisory in place for all Monterey County Beaches advising everyone not to go into the ocean water for three days after the last rain event.

The county recommends people do not swim or have contact with storm drain water since bacteria, viruses, protozoa or chemicals could contaminate the water, and could cause illness.

For more information on Monterey Peninsula beaches, please call (831) 755-4599 or visit the county website at www.mtyhd.org/beaches.