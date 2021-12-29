Proof of vaccine or negative COVID test required to attend First Night Monterey

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV) First Night Monterey is back this year, but with a catch: guests need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. Masks are also required indoors and recommended outdoors.

Like many events, First Night Monterey was canceled due to the pandemic last year. But this year, organizers wanted to take that extra step of precaution to make sure it doesn't become as intense of a super spreader event as other gatherings have the potential to be.

The Monterey Fire Department will be hosting a free Covid Vaccine Clinic from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Alvarado Street for first and second doses as well as boosters.

First Night Monterey is an alcohol-free family celebration held on New Year’s Eve from 3 p.m. to midnight in Downtown Old Monterey.

The opening ceremony starts at 3 p.m. on Friday at Colton Lawn on Pacific Street with Kids' Night Out on the lawn in with music, art and storytelling. At 5:30 p.m., the Twilight Parade begins on Alvarado Street. The Evening Festival of the Arts starts at 6 and will include musical performances and interactive art activities.

Tickets for the event are in the form of buttons with the New Beginnings and First Night 2022 image designed by a CSUMB student. They will be available in November online or at Safeway stores in Monterey County.