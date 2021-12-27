Signal upgrade on Dec. 31, remember to rescan your TV in the new year

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV) If you use an antenna to watch local television over-the-air, we are updating our signals on Fremont Peak and Mt Toro on Friday Dec. 31 at midnight. If you watch CW or Fox networks, you may lose your signal during this upgrade. In order to regain signal, rescan your TV by following the directions below:

Press the menu button on your remote. In your TV's menu, look for the channel setup option. Select antenna or tuner. Start a new scan.

Every TV is different, so what you see on your screen may not exactly match the steps above. If you run into trouble, please refer to your TV's product manual, or contact the TV manufacturer for clearer directions specific to your device. You can also visit www.tvanswers.org.