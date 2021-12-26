Red Crescent: Bodies of 27 migrants wash ashore in Libya

CAIRO (AP) — Libya’s Red Crescent says at least 27 bodies of Europe-bound migrants, including a baby and two women, have washed ashore in the country’s west. It says the bodies were found late Saturday in two separate locations in the coastal town of Khoms. Three other migrants were rescued and search efforts were underway for others. The dead migrants likely drowned in recent shipwrecks off Libya. Recent months have seen a surge in crossings and attempted crossings of the Mediterranean Sea from Libya. The U.N. migration agency says around 1,500 migrants have drowned in numerous boat mishaps and shipwrecks in the Central Mediterranean route this year.