CAPITOLA, Calif. (KION-TV) Capitola Police said they found the body of a 29-year-old man underwater on Thursday in the Soquel Creek near the northside of the Stockton Bridge.

The north side of the Stockton Bridge was closed to help Central Fire and the officers while rescue swimmers and watercraft were sent to recover the body, police said.

Santa Cruz County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Adrick Tibbs from Santa Cruz.