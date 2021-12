BIG SUR, Calif. (KION-TV) Caltrans reopened Highway 1 on the Big Sur Coast after removing a large rock that fell during this week's showers.

Highway 1 was closed from 9 p.m. Dec. 22 from Ragged Point near San Luis Obispo and Monterey County to south of Deetjen's Big Sur Inn in Monterey County because of the rockfall and weather conditions. Crews were able to clear the debris Thursday morning.