Suspect arrested for shooting in Gilroy which left one dead and another injured

GILROY Calif. (KION) Gilroy police said they arrested a suspect in a shooting that left one man dead and another person hurt.

According to Gilroy Police, the suspect was taken into custody on Wednesday with help of the Morgan Hill Police Department, the Santa Clara County Special Enforcement Team, the Regional Enforcement Allied Computer Team and the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happed in the area of Monterey Street and Leavesley Road. One person died at the scene and the other victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.