Monterey Bay Aquarium offering express entry for CLEAR Digital Vaccination cards

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV) Monterey Bay Aquarium is now offering an express entry for groups and individual that use CLEAR's digital vaccine card.

Dec. 18 through Jan 2 is a popular time of year and with their new COVID-19 vaccine and test requirement, the aquarium is attempting to provide an easier and quicker entry.

Visitors ages 12 and over have to show proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to enter the Aquarium as of Nov. 1.

READ MORE: Monterey Bay Aquarium requiring proof of vaccination or negative COVID test; starts November 1st

CLEAR’s digital vaccine card is free and can be used by downloading the application and adding your vaccine information. To access your digital vaccine card on your smartphone, open your CLEAR app and scroll down to a blue card called “Digital vaccine card.” The digital vaccine card is different from CLEAR’s Health Pass. The Aquarium will not ask for a Health Pass.

Create an account by uploading an image of a government-issued ID and snapping a quick selfie to confirm you are you.

Search for your vaccine provider from the provided list and link your account by logging into your patient portal through the CLEAR app. A photo of a CDC vaccine card is also acceptable. However, Sputnik and CanSino vaccines are not accepted at the Aquarium .

In order for a group to use the express entry line, all visitors ages 18 and over must have registered for their CLEAR digital vaccine card and be able to display it on a smartphone. Visitors ages 12 to 17 are not required to show an ID and may accompany participating adults as long as they have their proof of vaccination or negative test results.

If you have more questions, click here to visit the Monterey Bay Aquarium's FAQ page.