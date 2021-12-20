Deadly head-on crash in Hollister on Highway 156

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV) A 53-year-old man died in a car crash ongoing eastbound Highway 156 near San Felipe Road on Friday around 7 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol.

CHP reported that a 26-year-old was driving 60 mph on a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado westbound on Highway 156 when he veered left over the solid double yellow lines, crashing into the 53-year-old driver in a 2016 Nissan Frontier going eastbound at around 55 mph.

Both cars ended up on the southern shoulder of the highway, CHP said. The 26-year-old suffered minor injuries -- scrapes on both his forearms and left knee, but the 53-year-old died on the scene, according to the report.

Alcohol and drugs were not suspected to be a factor.