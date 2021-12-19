Jets beat Blues 4-2 for Lowry’s 1st victory behind bench

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Linemates Nikolaj Ehlers, Mark Scheifele and Paul Stastny accounted for all the goals and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 4-2 on Sunday to give interim head coach Dave Lowry his first victory. Stastny scored twice and added an assist, Ehlers had a goal and three assists, and Scheifele had a goal and assist to help the Jets end a three-game winless streak and improve to 14-11-5. Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves for Winnipeg. It was the second game behind the bench for Lowry. He took over for the rest of the season after Paul Maurice resigned Friday. Vladimir Tarasenko and Niko Mikkola scored for St. Louis, and Jordan Binnington stopped 30 shots.