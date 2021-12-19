7-year-old visiting from out-of-state found safe

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) UPDATE: Watsonville Police say Sophia was found safe hiding in a pile of clothes inside her family's apartment.

PREVIOUS STORY: Police are searching for a 7-year-old girl who went missing from an apartment complex in Watsonville. Police say Sophia Serrato was last seen this afternoon inside an apartment on the 400 block of Rogge Street.

Investigators say Sophia is visiting from out-of-state and her mother doesn't know anyone in the area. They say they have searched the entire apartment complex and neighborhood and have been unable to locate her.

According to police, Sophia was last seen wearing a baby blue long sleeve shirt with white stripes, black plants and black Nike shoes. She is about 3-feet tall and weighs 60 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call 831-471-1151.