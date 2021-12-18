No. 19 LSU erases 13-point deficit, beats LA Tech 66-57

BOSSIER CITY, La. (AP) — Tari Eason scored 21 points, Darius Days added 13 with a career-high 18 rebounds and No. 19 LSU rallied from a 13-point deficit to beat Louisiana Tech 66-57. The teams swapped the lead five times with seven ties in the second half. After Tech tied it at 57, Eason’s 3-pointer put the Tigers ahead for good with 2:28 left. His dunk with 33 seconds remaining stretched the lead to seven. Eason had 14 points in the second half to help the Tigers remain one of seven unbeaten teams in the country at 11-0. The 6-foot-8 sophomore scored 10 straight points down the stretch.