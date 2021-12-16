Man caught stealing packages from Paso Robles to Salinas

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV) Soledad Police arrested a 29-year-old man that was seen stealing packages on several residential cameras, they said.

At around 4 p.m. on Thursday, Soledad Police said they received several calls about someone stealing their package. After getting photos of the suspect and his vehicle, they were able to locate his car on Bryant Canyon Road, according to Soledad Police. He was seen attempting to walk away, police said.

According to officials, K-9 Bo alerted the vehicle and police conducted a search where they found narcotics, stolen mail, and several packages that were taken from Paso Robles all the way to Salinas.

Police said they will contact Soledad, King City, and Paso Robles residents about their property that was recovered. The man booked and taken to Monterey County Jail for several charges.