Sheriff: Convicted felon caught with a gun and drugs in Seaside

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV) Monterey County Sheriff's Property Crime Unit and MADCAT arrested two wanted suspects involved in drug sales.

On Monday, deputies said they pulled over a 45-year-old driver and 28-year-old passenger who were both wanted for separate crimes.

The 28-year-old was wanted for stealing a vehicle and the 45-year-old was wanted for his involvement in selling drugs, according to Monterey County Sheriff's Office. Deputies also said they found meth hidden in their vehicle.

Later that day, after a search warrant on N Sanborn Road in Salinas, officers said they found a pound of meth, heroin, and a stolen handgun hidden in the home.

The 45-year-old had a previous conviction, so he is prohibited from owning a firearm. He was booked into Monterey County jail for several drug and weapon charges, while his accomplice the 28-year-old was booked for several arrest warrants and drug charges.