Kakko scores twice, Rangers rally late to beat Coyotes 3-2

By JACK MAGRUDER

Associated Press

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kaapo Kakko had two goals, including the game-winner with 2:18 left, and the New York Rangers scored twice on the power play in the final six minutes to beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-2. Mika Zibanejad added a goal and an assist for the Rangers, who had dropped two straight and three of four. Chris Kreider had three assists — matching a career high — after entering the game with four all season. Clayton Keller had a goal and an assist, and Loui Eriksson scored short-handed for the struggling Coyotes, who have lost six in a row.