Two of three suspects arrested after Salinas neighbor reports car being stolen

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Salinas Police arrested two of three suspects involved in a Sunday morning car chase.

At around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Salinas Police said dispatch received a call about three suspects in a grey Infiniti sedan stealing a neighbor's 2000 Ford Super Duty truck near Paseo Grando.

According to Salinas Police, a patrol officer spotted both vehicles driving north on Williams Road towards Old Stage Road. Police said they issued a high-risk traffic stop which turned into a car chase on San Juan Grade Road to

Crazy Horse Canyon Road. The chase ended when the Infiniti crashed into a wall near Executive Drive, according to investigators.

Police arrested the two suspects inside the Infiniti, both of which had a criminal history in Alameda and Oakland County, according to Salinas PD.

Salinas Police said 38-year-old Jose Vargas Garibay had moved to the back seat to avoid being identified as the driver. 32-year-old Eduardo Alcantar was locked in the front passenger seat with his seatbelt, according to investigators.

According to Salinas Police, Garibay had been arrested on Nov. 29 in Santa Clara County for possessing a stolen vehicle and property, and evading police.

Both suspects were taken to a hospital before being transferred to county jail where they were booked for possession of stolen vehicle, evading and conspiracy, according to Salinas Police.

Police then said they recovered the Ford truck unoccupied and they haven't been able to locate a third suspect.

"We appreciate the assist from the alert resident who took the time to notify police," Salinas Police said in a social media post. "Neighbors helping neighbors and the police is what it is all about."