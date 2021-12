SEASIDE, Calif. (KION) If you live between Hilby Avenue and Plumas Avenue, east of Fremont Boulevard, you water may be shut off on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The city of Seaside said they will be shutting down the water between on Kimball Ave. from Modoc St. to Lorenzo Ct. and between Hilby Ave. and Plumas Ave.