Video of violent follow-home robbery in LA shows suspects pull gun on victims

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Footage from a recent follow-home robbery in a Los Angeles neighborhood shows two suspects use a pistol to threaten three people and then assault one of the victims.

A Ring doorbell camera shows the three people on the front porch of a home when one of the suspects approaches them and starts patting them down. That’s when the second suspect enters the picture armed with a pistol.

As the pat downs continue, one of the victims gets punched in the face by one of the suspects. The other suspect then throws a vicious punch at the same victim.

Video showed each of the suspects wearing windbreakers that said “police” on the back.

The video, which is circulating on social media, is now part of an investigation.

It’s unknown what the suspects were able to steal from the group.

More information on the incident is expected to be released Friday, investigators with the LAPD’s Wilshire Division tell Eyewitness News.

