Published 4:00 PM

Traffic collision shuts down intersection in Watsonville

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Watsonville Police are investigating an injury traffic collision that has closed off an intersection in the city.

Police said the collision happened at Rodriguez and West Beach.

There's no information on the condition of the people involved in the collision. Police have only confirmed that this is a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

For now Watsonville Police are asking the public to stay away from the intersection of Rodriguez and West Beach as they investigate.

This is a developing story.

