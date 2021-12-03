Disappointing jobs report: American employers added only 210,000 new jobs in November
By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business
America added another 210,000 jobs to the economy in November, far fewer than expected. It was a disappointing result, especially considering the hires took place before the Omicron variant became a global concern.
The unemployment rate fell to 4.2%.
This is a developing story. It will be updated
