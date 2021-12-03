Skip to Content
Disappointing jobs report: American employers added only 210,000 new jobs in November

A "Hiring" sign is displayed during the TechFair LA career fair in Los Angeles, California, U.S., on Thursday, March 8, 2018. The U.S. Department of Labor is scheduled to release initial jobless claims on March 15. Photographer: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business

America added another 210,000 jobs to the economy in November, far fewer than expected. It was a disappointing result, especially considering the hires took place before the Omicron variant became a global concern.

The unemployment rate fell to 4.2%.

This is a developing story. It will be updated

