PG&E to remove wood cut from the 2020 CZU Fires

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Pacific Gas and Electric Company will be removing wood debris and trees that were cut after the 2020 CZU Lightning Complex fires in the coming weeks.

Because wood is considered property, the company left any wood larger than 4 inches in diameter was in the landowner's place. Landowners have to opt-in to have the large wood removed from the property. However, the company said it's been reaching out to landowners to request permission to remove the wood debris.

Any questions about the Wood Management Program in 2020 wildfire areas to 1-877-295-4949.

