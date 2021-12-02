Peng Shuai ‘reconfirms’ she is safe and well in second call with IOC, says Olympic organization

By Amy Woodyatt, CNN

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) held a second call with Peng Shuai on Wednesday and said that the Chinese tennis star “reconfirmed” that she was safe and well given the “difficult situation” she is in, the sporting organization said Thursday.

One of China’s most recognizable sports stars, Peng publicly accused a former top Communist Party official, Premier Zhang Gaoli, of coercing her into sex at his home three years ago in a since-deleted social media post dated November 2.

More to follow.

