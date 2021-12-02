Former U.S. Secretary of Defense, Leon Panetta, visits North Salinas High School

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- North Salinas High School students got a visit from former White House Chief of Staff and U.S. Secretary of Defense, Leon Panetta.

Students filled the seats at the North Salinas High School theater to listen to Panetta share his experiences growing up in Monterey County.

Panetta said his parents came to the United States from Italy and that he is one of many people with family who are immigrants that became successful.

“I want each of you to be proud of who you are," said Panetta. "You each have your individual qualities that make you who you are. Be proud of that.”

The goal of this session, hosted by North High History teacher, Sara White, was to inspire students. To let them know that they can also reach the type of notoriety that Panetta has.

And for North High student Alyssa Bathke, the inspirational note from Panetta was not lost.

"It seems so out of this world that someone who's so in touch with the government and way up there on Capitol Hill is coming down here to Salinas or living here in Salinas," said Bathke. "It makes things seem a little more real."

Leon Panetta served as the 23rd Secretary of Defense from July 2011 to February 2013. He also served as the Director of the CIA from February 2009 to June 2011.

From July 1994 to January 1997, Panetta served as Chief of Staff to then President Bill Clinton.