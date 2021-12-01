Tips on how to stay safe during the holidays

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) Some will say it's the most beautiful time of the year, lights fill the streets spreading so much cheer. But to keep that holiday spirit from being burned in a preventable accident, here are a few tips brought to you by North County Fire Authority.

Get help when putting up decoration Make sure candles are at least on foot away from flammable material Don't forget to water your trees Don't overload electrical circuits Never leave a fireplace or candle unattended Always have a working fire extinguisher