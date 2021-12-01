Monterey County Free Libraries now has video magnifier computers

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The Monterey County Free Libraries purchased video magnifiers with the $50,000 grant they received from U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services.

The video magnifiers are used to help people who might have trouble seeing. It magnifies both text and images and also adjusts the contract. Tammy DelConte is the librarian in charge of the Prunedale Branch Library said it's important to have devices such as the video magnifier to help their community.

"If they have documents that they can't read at home, they can bring them in here, put them on the magnifier, and it makes a little bit easier for them to get about some of these daily chores," Del Conte said.

The machines are now available at the Prunedale Branch Library, Carmel Valley Branch and Greenfield Branch is also planning to add a hub for braille talking books.