AP Nevada
By
Published 9:19 AM

Rural communities push back against solar projects in Nevada

KION

PAHRUMP, Nev. (AP) — Residents of a desert town west of Las Vegas are protesting plans for a massive proposed solar farm they say could upend their community as well as desert plant and animal life. A community group held a protest Saturday against the Rough Hat Nye County Solar Project near Pahrump. Questions about where to locate renewable energy infrastructure are provoking anger in front-line rural communities where projects like solar farms have been proposed. Similar opposition has arisen in the Moapa Valley as well as in neighboring California and Utah.

AP Nevada

Associated Press

