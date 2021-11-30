Rural communities push back against solar projects in Nevada

PAHRUMP, Nev. (AP) — Residents of a desert town west of Las Vegas are protesting plans for a massive proposed solar farm they say could upend their community as well as desert plant and animal life. A community group held a protest Saturday against the Rough Hat Nye County Solar Project near Pahrump. Questions about where to locate renewable energy infrastructure are provoking anger in front-line rural communities where projects like solar farms have been proposed. Similar opposition has arisen in the Moapa Valley as well as in neighboring California and Utah.