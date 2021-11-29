Garage burns down in Las Lomas structure fire

LAS LOMAS, Calif. (KION) North County Fire Protection District responded to calls about an unknown fire on Bowling Road in Las Lomas at around 6 a.m. on Monday.

When the Fire Chief Joel Mendoza arrived, he said they quickly realized it was a structure fire. A 5 car garage was in flames. One man reported having minor burns on his hand, which paramedics were called to the scene and attended to his injuries before he was released.

The Chief Mendoza said there were reports of an explosion, but they did not find any evidence. However, a second fire smaller fire near by was started from an electrical short circuit, which Mendoza said they were able to put out before any serious damage was done. There were no official evacuations called, according to the Chief Mendoza.

There were no other fires reported, however the people living in the two homes won't have electricity or gas for a few days until the electrical circuit is repair, according to Chief Mendoza.