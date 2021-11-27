Coker scores in closing seconds, Holy Cross advances in FCS

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Matthew Sluka connected with Jalen Coker for a touchdown with 14 seconds left and Holy Cross beat Sacred Heart 13-10 in the first round of the FCS playoffs. Sluka led Holy Cross on an 11-play, 80-yard drive, ending in a 35-yard touchdown to Coker. Sluka threw it into double coverage and Coker came up with it at the goal line. Holy Cross advances to play No. 5 Villanova. Sluka threw for 171 yards and carried it 23 times for 90 yards, and Coker caught five passes for 103 yards. Derek Ng made a 23-yard field goal to put Holy Cross on the board in the second quarter and added a 38-yarder with 8:27 to play.