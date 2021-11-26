Tips to help prevent your online steals from being stolen

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) If you are planning on doing some online shopping this Black Friday or Cyber Monday, here are some tips from Pacific Grove and Watsonville Police to help prevent your online steals from being stolen:

Consider having your packages delivered to your place of work, a post office box or delivery locker, or a ship to store option if you aren't home during the day to receive them. Have you package require a signature for delivery Sign up for tracking alerts and try to grab your package as soon as it is delivered. Ask your carrier to place your package that is out of plain view Consider installing security cameras. While cameras can't completely prevent theft, they are a deterrent and can aid in an investigation if your package is stolen

If you see something, say something. Be a good neighbor and report porch pirates! Call 9-1-1 for in-progress crimes, or non-emergency line to report suspicious circumstances.